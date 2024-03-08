In Photos: Alex Rodriguez shares clips from Olivia Rodrigo's concert as daughters Natasha and Ella enjoy fun-filled evening

NY Yankees and Texas Rangers legend Alex Rodriguez was spotted at singing sensation Olivia Rodrigo's concert alongside his daughters Natasha and Ella.

The 48-year-old sports presenter, who had spent the entire day at work, fulfilled his teenage daughter's ambition of seeing the Guts World Tour stop in Miami. He captured the event on camera and shared it on his Instagram stories.

Screenshots from Alex Rodriguez's stories on Instagram

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum's performance of her lead single from Guts, "Vampire" topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks last summer.

It's featured in a video Alex Rodriguez shared on his IG story of him and his daughter having fun. While taking in the performance, the retired athlete complimented Olivia Rodrigo on her vocal abilities.

A-Rod was observed vibing with his two daughters, Natasha and Ella. He even went backstage after the concert to fulfil his teenage duaghter's wish of meeting Rodrigo. The two girls clicked selfies with the singer, with Rodriguez posting them on IG,

Olivia Rodrigo's inaugural arena tour began on Feb. 23 and has included performances in Phoenix, three Texas cities, New Orleans, Orlando and Miami thus far. She will go to Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Mar. 8 and open for business the following day at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Alex Rodriguez has transformed himself into a multi-talented businessman

Alex Rodriguez founded A-Rod Corp., a broad-based investment firm. He's currently the chairman and CEO of that company as well as the CEO of Slam Corp., a SPAC that focuses on consumer technology, media, entertainment and health and wellness.

Additionally, he's the CEO of Presidente Beer, a hardworking and dedicated baseball analyst for Fox Sports and ESPN, and part owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx in the NBA and WNBA, respectively.

Rodriguez once talked about how he handles everything:

"I think balance is super important. One of the things I talk about is priorities. My office knows I’m very structured, and I have a routine. I’m in the office every day, suit and tie 12-6, but from 8-12 that’s my time—that’s when I get to do my cardio or if I want to lift, yoga, sauna, whatever part of my routine is that day. Then I go 12-6, and then I’m home with the girls and my family.

"I think that structure has worked really well for me rather than being all over the place. Instead of going wide and shallow, it’s about going narrow and deep and focusing on the things that are most important to me, which is my family first and then my work." - Alex Rodriguez

