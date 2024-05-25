In Photos: Alex Verdugo surprises young fans by handpicking flashy chains at Yankees store

If there is one thing that Alex Verdugo brings to baseball more than his skills, it's his swagger. The now-clean shaven outfielder transferred to the New York Yankees ahead of this season. Some speculated that he would tone down his style including letting go of his jewelry in line with the team's strict grooming policy—well the doubters were certainly mistaken.

Verdugo let go of his signature beard to comply with the grooming policy. However, he still sports a big chain around his neck during games as a part of his signature look.

In a recent post by the Yankees on Instagram, the team shared that Alex Verdugo stopped by the team store. Needless to say, he picked chains for the young fans that he interacted with.

"Dugie surprised fans at the @yankeesproshop this week! You know he had to hook some fans up with new chains 🥶 🐶" - Yankees

Alex Verdugo handpicks chains for fans

Many were skeptical about Verdugo's arrival at the Bronx as he previously played for the Boston Red Sox. However, these skepticism can now be put to rest as the arrival of the 28-year-old has give a much-needed injection of energy and enthusiasm in the clubhouse.

Alex Verdugo having a good time at the Bronx

Known for his swagger and fiery attitude toward the game, Alex Verdugo's personality can be a double-edged sword. Along with his passion comes emotion that sometimes rub people the wrong way.

Upon his exit from the Boston Red Sox, the WBC Bronze Medalist had some parting and select words for his previous employers. In an interview during his arrival in New York, Verdugo had nothing but praise for manager Aaron Boone while taking a swipe at former manager Alex Cora.

"That's something I want to see out of my head coach, man. I want to see some fire, some fight for the guys. I think just instead of airing people out, have their backs."

It can be recalled that Cora benched the outfielder but didn't disclose the reason.

Fast forward to a few months, Verdugo has carved out a role as an energy guy and is visibly enjoying his time with the Yankees. This manifest not only in his interaction with people in the club house, but also with his numbers as well.

Verdugo currently owns a 1.2 WAR based on Baseball-Reference. This might not seem much but considering that he's sharing the outfield with the red-hot Juan Soto and MVP candidate Aaron Judge, Verdugo is faring above expectation.

