In Photos: Astro star Alex Bregman shares adorable game day moments with little slugger Knox and Jose Altuve, adding extra cuteness to the field

Third baseman Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve shared some adorable game-day moments with Bregman's son Knox on Wednesday afternoon. Houston took on the Miami Marlins in a Grapefruit League clash and sailed through to a 6-1 victory.

Both star sluggers didn't start, as manager Joe Espada is throwing his big guns onto the field amidst the spring training games. Meanwhile, little Knox was observed spending some quality time with two-time World Series champions with Houston: his father Alex Bregman and Astros legend Jose Altuve.

Screenshots of Alex Bregman's stories on Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the stories shared on Instagram, little Knox can be observed holding his father's wooden slugger as Bregman handed it over to the kid as if passing a baton.

Knox can be observed taking a swing with it with Jose Altuve watching him. In the final story, Knox is in Alex Bregman's arms as he observes him fist bumping one of the Stros coaching staff members.

Most of the teams in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues are not fielding their first-choice starters for the regular season. That's because the ballclubs see the spring training games to provide playing time to their younger players to assess their quality and game-day readiness before the opening day.

The bench should be as strong as the starting nine, and organizations understand this aspect of the game. It's a grueling 162-game regular season for all 30 teams before we break out for the postseason in October.

After Jose Altuve's contract extension, retaining Alex Bregman will be burdensome for the Houston Astros

It might be difficult for the Houston Astros to get infielder Alex Bregman to sign a long-term deal after the 2024 MLB season.

It's "expected to be harder" for the Hosuton Astros to hold onto Bregman than it was for former American League MVP Jose Altuve, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Jose Altuve agreed a $163.5 million, seven-year contract with the team on Feb. 6.

Bregman's current contract stipulates for him to hit free agency following the 2024 season. But the Astros front management will likely try to keep him in Houston for as long as they can, with Alex being an integral part of the squad.

When Bregman hits free agency following the 2024 MLB season, MLB analyst Jon Heyman predicts that he will look to command a contract akin to the one shortstop Xander Boagerts got with the SD Padres in December 2022, $280 million over 11 years.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.