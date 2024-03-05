In Photos: Astros star Alex Bregman steals the spotlight in H.E.B. ad shoot by pairing Cactus Jack tee with stylish military cargo pants

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, along with his fellow teammates, shot for an advertisement for the local supermarket chain of HEB stores exclusively present in Texas.

The Astros stars who were part of the advertisement included Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Kyle Tucker. But Bregman stood apart from his fellow teammates as he rocked a Cactus Jack tee paired with stylish military cargo pants.

In the summer of 2016, the Houston team signed an endorsement agreement with HEB Plus stores.

Filming and broadcasting of the first HEB commercial, "Signals," which starred Craig Biggio—possibly the most famous Astro of all time—and Carlos Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, took place in July 2016. It was precisely one year ago that Biggio was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

And now, in 2024, four Houston stars will be taking to the screen for the latest HEB ad. In the pictures shared by Alex Bregman on his Instagram account, the star third baseman was seen all smiles alongside shortstop Jeremy Pena, second baseman Jose Altuve and right fielder Kyle Tucker.

After their most recent win against the NY Mets, the Astros are set to take on the Miami Marlins in the Grapefruit League on March 5, 2024.

New York Mets touted as a potential landing spot for Alex Bregman

The New York Mets are going through some serious change, but the process has been slow. With the largest payroll in MLB history going into the 2023 season, they were expected to contend for the World Series. However, they completely collapsed, finishing 12 games below .500 and missing the playoffs.

At the trade deadline, the Mets shipped off veterans like Max Scherzer (Texas Rangers) and Justin Verlander (Houston Astros) while overhauling their farm system. During the offseason, New York persisted in emphasizing future development by only signing players to temporary contracts.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, both New York teams will be battling for Alex Bregman, but the Mets stand out since they have plenty of money to spend, and there is a good chance that Houston will not be prepared to offer Alex Bregman the contract he eventually wants.

