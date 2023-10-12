In Photos: Bryce Harper's $43,590 worth diamond-studded luxury Rolex 36mm watch worn at LLWS

In August, Bryce Harper and his team, the Philadelphia Phillies, paid a visit to Williamsport prior to their game against the Washington Nationals.

Harper was seen supporting the Mid-Atlantic Region champion Media during their game against Rhode Island in the Little League World Series (LLWS).

During the game, Harper's diamond-studded Rolex 36mm Roman 4CT watch caught everyone’s attention. The diamonds of his Rolex shone brightly as he raised his arms to cheer the team and shook hands with the fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 30-year-old's luxurious watch is worth a fortune and reportedly retails at $43,590.

Source: Poshmark

Although Harper was disappointed as Media lost to Rhode Island 7-2, he still had a good time signing autographs for the fans. His diamond-studded Rolex even won over the internet.

Source: Instagram

Later that day, the Philadelphia Phillies faced the Washington Nationals, who happened to be Bryce Harper’s former team. The teams clashed in the sixth annual MLB Little League Classic, hosted at Historic Bowman Field.

The Philadelphia Phillies lost the game 4-3.

Bryce Harper’s earnings and net worth

Harper secured one of the biggest contracts in the history of Major League Baseball when he signed a 13-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019. He sealed the deal at $330 million, including a $20 million signing bonus.

Bryce Harper has accumulated a net worth of $100 million as of 2023. He takes home $27.4 million as salary every year.

Apart from endorsing brands like MusclePharm and Blind Barber, Harper has also made some smart investments. He recently bought a luxurious mansion in Nevada worth $2.7 million. The five-bedroom, Hawaiian-themed mansion has already appreciated in value since he’s invested in it.