In Photos: Bryce Harper's wife Kayla captures adorable 'daddy-daughter dancing' during Riley Green concert at Citizens Bank Park

Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, was present in the stands at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday evening, ahead of the second game of the three-game series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The stadium hosted a postgame music live concert by singer/songwriter Riley Green on Saturday.

While the Phillies won the contest, especially by a scoreline of 12-1, Kayla Harper captured adorable moments between Bryce Harper and his elder daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth as they showcased some heartfelt 'daddy-daughter' dancing moments on the field at Citizens Bank Park. She captioned her Instagram story:

"Followed by some postgame daddy daughter dancing"

Bryce Harper and Kayla are high school sweethearts despite studying in two different high schools.

While a young Harper had committed to play one season with Southern Nevada of the Scenic West Athletic Conference, Kayla has been a soccer player since her high school days and started her collegiate career with Brigham Young University in 2011, soon after which she transferred to Ohio State University and played there till she graduated in 2015.

Meanwhile, Bryce was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Nationals in the 2010 MLB draft. The duo announced their engagement in July 2016, and six months later they exchanged vows in a San Diego church on Dec 16, 2016.

The couple was blessed with their first child, a son named Krew Aron Harper, on August 22, 2019, and next year welcomed their second child, a daughter named Brooklyn Elizabeth, on November 12, 2020. In March 2024, the duo announced their third pregnancy and finally welcomed their youngest daughter, Kamryn Ray Harper, on April 22, 2024.

Bryce Harper enjoys family support during most of his gamedays at Citizens Bank Park and so far is having a stellar campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies as they lead the NL East with a solid record of 50-26, a comfortable seven games ahead of the second-placed Atlanta Braves.

Bryce Harper has been consistent with his at-bats for the Phillies in 2024

In Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Bryce Harper went 4-5, smashing a home run, driving in three runs, and scoring two himself as he continued his solid performance at the plate in 2024.

He is batting with an average of .294, with 18 home runs, 51 RBIs, and a healthy OPS of .951. His health and continued striking of the ball will be key for the Phillies to go deep into the postseason once again in 2024.