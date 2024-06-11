In Photos: Bryce Harper's wife Kayla documents special London Series moments with Phillies star husband and newborn daughter

While star Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was playing in the MLB London Series, his wife Kayla was busy capturing some precious family moments. With their newborn daughter, Kamryn Ray Harper, by their side, the Harper family turned this baseball series into a cherished one.

Kayla Harper has been sharing glimpses of their London adventure on Instagram. She posted a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing with Bryce Haper and their newborn daughter. In one of the pictures, it can also be seen that their daughter Brooklyn Harper is holding the newborn.

"ICYMI [in case you missed it] phils went to London pt 1 💂🇬🇧💚," Kayla wrote as the caption of the post.

Kayla, who has been a former high school athlete, has known Bryce since their high school days. She was a student at Green Valley High School, whereas Bryce studied at Las Vegas High School.

The couple exchanged their vows in December 2016 and have three children: Krew Aron Harper, Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper, and Kamryn Ray Harper (as per the People).

Bryce Harper puts on a show in front of Kayla and the kids in London

Bryce Harper delivered a strong performance in front of his wife and kids Saturday at London Stadium. He went 3 for 4 and hit a home run in the fourth inning off Mets pitcher Sean Manaea. He even celebrated his home run in a unique soccer style by sliding through the field on his knees with his arms up in the air.

“I love the moment, I love the opportunity. I was able to do it. I was just wondering if I would actually do it when I crossed home plate because I had been talking about it," Harper said about his celebration in a post-game interview on Saturday (as per MLB.com)

Bryce Harper is currently batting .277 with 45 RBIs. He has hit a total of 15 home runs and has an OPS of .920.

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to defeat the New York Mets on Saturday by 7-2 which was their seventh victory in the last eight games. However, they were beaten by the Mets on Sunday by 6-5.

