In Photos: Bryce Harper's wife Kayla shares clips of her baby bump as family expects newest addition this month

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla recently surprised baseball fans with the announcement that they are expecting their third child. Many fans felt the announcement was out of the blue as the couple announced it just a month before the baby's expected birth date.

In a recent Instagram post, Kayla shared photos of the baby's ultrasound results with heartwarming pictures of her, Bryce and their children.

"baby month 🤍🩵💛" - @kayy.harper

Bryce and high school sweetheart Kayla's first child, Krew Aron, was born in 2020. Their second, daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth, was born in 2021.

Bryce Harper's historic night against the Cincinnati Reds

Former two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper got out of his early slump to start the season against the Cincinnati Reds. The now-first baseman smacked three home runs against a hapless Reds team that couldn't help but admire Harper's firepower.

In the game, Bryce Harper went 3-for-4 with all his hits coming from homers. He also notched six RBIs and scored three runs. With the three runs, Harper became the first player in league history to reach his 1,000th career run with three home runs.

"Bryce Harper of the @Phillies is the first MLB player in the Modern Era to record his 1000th career run while having at least three HR in the same game." - @OptaSTATS

The Phillies came out as runaway victors, winning 9-4. Harper also improved his measly stats after the brilliant outing. The All-Star infielder has a slash line of .211/.286/.970 with three home runs, six RBIs, four runs scored and a stolen base to start the year.

Despite the brilliant outing from Harper, there is bigger fish to fry for the Phillies. The team sits second in the National League East with a 2-4 record.

Philadelphia was projected to be one of the frontrunners in the National League. It made a 2022 World Series appearance and a defiant 2023 postseason campaign, in which it was just one win away from back-to-back World Series appearances.

It will be interesting to see if this slump is temporary for the team or if it will be a trend in the future.

