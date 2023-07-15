In Photos: Bryce Harper's wife posts pictures from the summer break

Bryce Harper, the renowned Major League Baseball player, and his wife, Kyla Harper, are sharing pictures from their family's summer vacation on Instagram.

The couple's vacation photos show their family spending quality time together and making precious memories on their beach vacation.

Kyla has been sharing adorable pictures of their children participating in various activities on Instagram. The photos show their children playing card games and even making jam.

These happy moments demonstrate the Harper family's bond and commitment to providing a loving and nurturing environment for their children.

The Harpers are also seen enjoying the company of their loved ones while celebrating their holiday with friends and extended family.

One particular photograph captures the Harpers' baby girl standing on a vent, channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe.

This endearing snapshot has struck a chord with fans, who appreciate the family's willingness to provide glimpses into their lives.

Fans have flooded the comments section, expressing their appreciation for the Harpers' ability to balance their public and private life.

The shared pictures have sparked joy and a sense of connection among fans, who relish the opportunity to witness the Harper family's happiness and bond.

Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper's Relationship

Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper

Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner Harper married on December 16, 2016, at a church in San Diego.

They have been dating since their high school days in Nevada, where Bryce attended Las Vegas High School and Kayla attended Green Valley High School.

Following the initial setback of breaking off their engagement in 2015, the couple quickly announced their re-engagement in July 2016.

The couple has two children, a son named Krew Aron and daughter, Brooklyn Elizabeth.

