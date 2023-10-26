In Photos: Bryce Harper turns heads in Game 7 by wearing Patrick Beverley's 76ers jersey

The Philadelphia 76ers revealed their 2023–24 city edition jerseys last week. Star slugger Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies arrived at Game 7 of the NLCS wearing a brand-new 76ers City Edition Patrick Beverley jersey.

Expand Tweet

"Bryce Harper pulled up to Game 7 in a new 76ers City Edition Patrick Beverley jersey." - @MLBLife

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The crowd was not pleased with the player's choice, and Harper's jersey drew some criticism:

Expand Tweet

"Bro pulled up wearing the jersey of a guy who has done nothing but get dominated by an Arizona team he doomed his city."

This was the second time in recent weeks Harper wore Sixers gear. Earlier this month, he showed up to a game wearing an Allen Iverson logo t-shirt. Cristian Pache, an outfielder, was also sporting an Iverson throwback jersey that same evening.

Expand Tweet

"The boys are in the building." - @Phillies

The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in Game 7 of the 2023 National League Championship Series on Tuesday, securing a trip to the World Series.

Bryce Harper's performance in NLCS Game 7

Harper had a strikeout in his four at-bats in Game 7 and was hitless. He sailed out to deep left in the fifth with a runner on second base and one down with the Phillies down 3-2 and stranded two runners in the eighth.

Ball one was pitched in the dirt the first time, and Harper then saw a pitch that split the plate. Instead of swinging, he mistook it for a called strike. The count was 2-1 after another pitch in the dirt.

The Phillies' final hopes were dashed when Harper took a deep cut and connected on an easy flyball to center fielder Alek Thomas.

Harper's NLCS hitting performance was lacking, as he was batting .217 with three RBI and two home runs. He went 3-for-7 in the first two games, which the Phillies won to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. However, he struggled in the following five games, going 2-for-16 with a solitary home run and six strikeouts.