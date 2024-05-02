In Photos: Bryce Harper & wife Kayla share first glimpse of their little "slice of heaven"

Bryce Harper had recently taken paternity leave to be with his wife, Kayla, who was about to deliver their third child. After his third child was born, Bryce rejoined the Philadelphia Phillies roster for the final game of the three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on April 25.

Harper, along with his wife Kayla, took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of their newborn, whom they named Kamryn Ray Harper.

The caption on the post read:

"Slice of Heaven"

Take a look at the image of Harper's newborn child here:

Bryce Harper's bouncing baby girl, Kamryn Ray.

The duo welcomed their third child on April 22, 2024. The couple was blessed with a son named Krew Aron in August 2019, while their daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth was born in November 2020.

Bryce and Kayla Harper hail from Henderson, Nevada, and have been dating since their high school days. The duo got engaged twice.

The first time, the wedding didn't go through in 2015 due to miscommunication between the duo, but they were successful on the second go and exchanged vows within six months of getting engaged on Dec. 16, 2016.

They had a private wedding with only their close friends and family members in attendance, but their grand reception was held at San Diego's Polo Fields, where Kayla played soccer as a child.

Bryce Harper repeated the feat of blasting a home run in his first game back from paternity leave

Bryce Harper rejoined the Phillies roster and started the game on April 25 against the Reds. Harper blasted a two-run home run in his first game back. Bryce had achieved the same feat five years ago in his first game back after welcoming Krew Aron in 2019.

Bryce Harper has started to gain traction since coming back from paternity leave. He has a batting average of .233, an OPS of .806, has hit six home runs, and has driven in 18 runs so far this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies have now won seven games from their last 10 and swept the three-game series against the Angels on Wednesday.

Now, the Phillies will be back home at Citizens Bank Park to kick off their six-game homestand against the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays after a much-needed day off on Thursday.

