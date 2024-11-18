In Photos: Carlos Correa’s wife Daniella Rodriguez turns heads at the beach with Twins superstar

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa loves spending time with his family, which consists of his wife Daniella Rodriguez and two kids: Kylo and Kenzo. The Twins infielder often shares moments with his family on social media.

Right now, the couple is enjoying their downtime, sharing their glimpses from their time near the shore. While they haven't revealed where they have gone, it seems to be a place, probably an island from the photos.

On Sunday, Daniella shared the photo of the duo soaking under the sun. Correa was shirtless while his wife was in green swimwear, holding a coconut.

"Getting beachy🩵" she wrote.

Carlos Correa and Daniella change to night mode

In another post made just a few hours later, Daniella and Carlos Correa turned into party mode. The former Miss Texas '16 shared a post where she was sitting on a golf cart, showing off her orange outfit.

She wore a neon orange top with a one-shoulder crop on top of beige strappy platform heels. She also accessorized the outfit with jewelry, earrings and a bracelet.

"Something in the orange tells me it was a goodnight 🧡" she wrote.

In the same post, Correa, who was in black overall attire, can be seen hooping at a fun zone. The couple also shared photos kissing each other and had a delicious meal for the day.

Carlos Correa and family don terrifying Halloween costume

The Correa family turned up a notch this Halloween. Daniella was the center of attraction with her horrifying Nun look. She wore black robe and white collar, accented by a cross necklace over creepy makeup pale face, dark eyes and exaggerated sinister expression.

Carlos Correa's outfit was similar to Michael Myers' from the Halloween movie series. A navy-blue jumpsuit, reminiscent of the one Michael wears in the films. The signature white mask with expressionless features and messy hair completed the outfit.

Both their children donned outfits alluding to horror series. Kylo's outfit was a nod to Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, while Kenzo's took inspiration from Chucky from Child's Play.

