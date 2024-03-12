In Photos: Cody Bellinger's daughter & Mike Napoli's son forge a special bond during playdate

Cody Bellinger and Mike Napoli will continue their camaraderie in the upcoming season after Bellinger signed a three-year $80 million deal with the Chicago Cubs to end his arduous stint in MLB free agency this winter.

Napoli, a former World Series champion with the Red Sox, is the first base coach with Chicago. Cody and Mike's good relations can be observed in their children too.

Cody Bellinger's fiancee, Chase Carter, shared some adorable pictures of her daughter forging a special bond with Mike Napoli's son during a playdate, posted on Instagram.

Screenshot from Chase Carter's stories on Instagram

While Mike and Cody are busy preparing for the upcoming season, with the Cubs charging themselves up in the Cactus League, their families are forging some new indelible bonds.

Both of Bellinger's daughters, along with their mother, come to spectate most of his games during the regular season. The same can also be said for Mike Napoli's son, who always cheers his dad.

He stands beside the first base for Chicago, relaying the messages to the hitters and runners as received from the dugout.

Bellinger played no part in the Chicago Cubs' most recent win against the incumbent World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, on Monday, which they lost 5-1.

New Cubs manager Craig Counsell is taking his time with big names on the roster, starting LHP Drew Smyly, who pitched for 3.1 innings, gave up zero runs on four hits and raked in four strikeouts.

However, the star of the show for Counsell's team was another left-hander, Jordan Wicks. He pitched for 4.1 innings, gave up two hits and raked in a whopping seven strikeouts against a Rangers unit without World Series MVP Corey Seager and right-handed brute slugger Adolis Garcia.

Cody Bellinger, a top name among Cubs featured in Top 100 MLB list for 2024

The Cubs players on the list are second baseman Nico Hoerner, shortstop Dansby Swanson, center fielder Cody Bellinger and pitcher Justin Steele.

The latter is slated to start the Cubs' Opening Day game against the Texas Rangers. He's the fourth Cubs player on the list of the top 100 MLB players to look out for in 2024.

At No. 43, Dansby Swanson is the highest-ranked Cub on the list. At No. 48, Cody Bellinger closely trails Swanson. Bellinger re-signed with the Cubs last month, making sure he stayed put at Wrigley Field for at least another year.

Despite missing a month due to injury, he slashed .307/.356/.525/.881 in 130 games with 26 home runs and 97 RBI in 2023, earning the title of Silver Slugger.

Moreover, he received the NL Comeback Player of the Year award with the Chicago Cubs last year.

