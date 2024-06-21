In Photos: Cody Bellinger's fiancee Chase Bellinger poses in multi-colored swimsuit on summer trip to Ibiza

Cody Bellinger's fiancee is enjoying a summer vacation in Ibiza, a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern coast of the Iberian Peninsula. The former Sports Illustrated model shared some snippets from her trip on her social media.

In the photos shared, Chase was in a multi-colored swimsuit with black goggles on her. In another snap, she was eating a cake on Day 2 of her trip.

"Cake in Ibiza day 2," she wrote in her story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chase Carter's Instagram story

Trending

Cody Bellinger and Chase have been reportedly seeing each other since July 2020. The duo went official on Instagram in October 2020 with a sweet moment on the baseball field.

The couple shares two daughters. Caiden, their first daughter, was born in November 2021, while Cy, their second daughter, was born in April 2023. Moreover, after dating for three years, the Chicago Cubs outfielder proposed to Chase in June 2023.

Cody Bellinger's fiancee Chase celebrates her 27th birthday on a beach

Previously, Chase celebrated her 27th birthday on June 10th as she shared adorable moments with her family, which included her soon-to-be husband Cody Bellinger, their two daughters and a pet named Junior.

Chase and Cody spent quality time with their two daughters near a beach. The Bahamian model was in black swimwear. She said it was a "special day" as the family basked under the sun and finally enjoyed the sunset from the shore.

The father of two girls, Cody Bellinger, said he could not be more proud and said he was embracing his fatherhood.

“I've heard nothing but good things about having a little girl, especially with being the father of the girl,” Bellinger said at the time Caiden was born. “Everyone tells me there's no love like it. 'Daddy's little girl' is a real thing so I'm super excited."

“I think being a good dad trumps all. Everyone says being a dad is the most important thing,” he added via People. “My girlfriend feels it; she's growing in her stomach so she has that connection with it. I'm just there for the support, making sure she feels alright.”

On the baseball front, Bellinger returned to the Chicago Cubs on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, with a player option for 2025 and 2026.