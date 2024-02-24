In Photos: Cody Bellinger's fiancée Chase Carter shares a glimpse of fun 'girls night' with MLB wives

Former Dodgers and Cubs CF Cody Bellinger is still a free agent as the opening day for the 2024 MLB season nears its commencement. Meanwhile, his fiancee Chase Carter was observed having a gala time with her girlfriends, which involved Madisyn Seager (wife of Corey Seager), Shelby Stripling, a former A&M Texas alum, Nicole Barnes (wife of Austin Barnes) and Mariana Vicente (wife of Kike Hernandez).

The common factor among all these WAGs of baseball stars is that at some point in their playing careers, all of their husbands played for or are still playing for the LA Dodgers in the MLB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot of Chase Carter's story on Instagram

Cody Bellinger would still be considered one of the hottest players on the market in free agency at the age of 28. Bellinger could "prove" that his 2023 output wasn't a fluke by signing a short-term deal, which would also allow him to hit free agency after the 2024 season without the need for a qualifying offer (players are only eligible to receive one qualifying offer in their career).

He turned down the qualifying offer from the Chicago Cubs in November and decided to test the waters of free agency, where he still lingers around with some other big-name ballplayers.

After Bellinger's two disappointing seasons with the Dodgers in 2021 and 2022, the Chicago Cubs wagered $17.5 million that he would return to anything akin to his previous Rookie of the Year and NL MVP form. They were rewarded with a massive stat line produced by Cody, as he slashed .306/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 20 steals last season.

Cody Bellinger had a fantastic comeback in the 2023 MLB season, but it wasn't without its problems. While Bellinger's walk rate of 7.2% was the second-lowest of his career, his strikeout rate of 15.6% was a career low.

Chicago Cubs are still keen on Cody Bellinger and his agent, Scott Boras, to have serious contract talks ahead of the 2024 MLB season

The owner of the Chicago Cubs, Tom Ricketts, stated on Monday that the organization is "waiting" for contract talks to begin between Cody Bellinger, a free agent, and his representative, Scott Boras. According to Ricketts, the sides have had "discussions," but formal negotiations have not yet taken place.

"I'm like everyone else. We're just waiting. Waiting for whenever he and his agent are going to engage. It could be any time now or it could be in a few weeks. We'll see where it goes." - Tom Ricketts

After two disappointing seasons with the Dodgers due to the lingering effects of shoulder surgery, Cody Bellinger won comeback player of the year last season with the Chicago Cubs, hitting .307 with 26 home runs and showcasing his electrifying defensive abilities in the center field.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.