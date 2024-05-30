In Photos: Corey Seager's wife turns heads in green swimwear & gold pendant ft. Rangers star's initials

The Seager couple is in Miami, and on Thursday they enjoyed their one-day yacht celebration with a fellow Texas Rangers couple. Corey and Madisyn posted a series of photos from their Florida getaway, involving pictures right when Seager picked her up.

Seager and the Rangers are scheduled to start a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Friday at LoanDepot Park. It's tough to get freebies amid the lengthy 162-game MLB schedule, but once they are there, players use them like the Seager couple, who enjoyed the off day to the fullest.

One of the pictures was a selfie of Madisyn on the yacht, where she had a necklace with her husband's initials. She wore green swimwear for the day. The other photos included the Seager couple spending quality time with their fellow teammates.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Madisyn's Instagram story

Both Seager and Madisyn know each other from their high school days. They had an on-off relationship after Corey Seager was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012. The long-term distance took a toll on their relationship as they went their separate ways. However, they both knew they were each other's choice, and they started dating again in 2015.

Marrying Madisyn was one of Corey Seager's bucket list items

Corey Seager took the blessing of Madisyn's parents before he went ahead with his marriage proposal. It was Dec. 7, 2019, when Seager went down on one knee to propose to Madisyn at a New England Patriots game.

“He said he proposed to me while there because marrying me was another one of his bucket-list items,” Madisyn said, via People magazine. “I totally expected him to propose in our hometown. … It was so special because I truly was surprised, and he put so much thought into every detail.”

On Dec. 5, 2020, Corey and Madisyn married at Saddle Wood Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, which is near Nashville.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback