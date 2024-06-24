In Photos: Corey Seager sports blue blazer while wife Madisyn turns heads in knitted dress at Rangers baseball foundation event

Texas Rangers All-Star Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn Seager, hosted their first Uncork for a Cause event on Sunday. This wine charity event aims to contribute to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, which works for the welfare of society.

Corey wore a blue blazer and Madisyn donned a matching colored knitted outfit, captured by Rangers team photographer Bailey Orr. She shared some moments of the events and thanked her supporters for making it successful on Instagram.

“Our first Uncork for a Cause event benefitting the TX Rangers Baseball Foundation was so successful, thank you to our baseball fam that came out and joined us!! And a very special thank you to everyone who sponsored, purchased a ticket and/or donated, we appreciate y’all more than you know,” Madisyn wrote in her caption.

Seager’s teammates Max Scherzer, Robbie Grossman, Evan Carter, Kirby Yates, Josh Smith and other club members attended the event.

Image Credit: Madisyn Seager / Instagram

Corey Seager’s off-field events appeared to be a success; however, his on-field performances can be a topic of discussion. He has 35 RBIs, 33 runs and 14 home runs this season. His .256/.343/.445 stat line and .787 OPS nowhere near his numbers last year.

The reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers (37-40), are also struggling, placing third in the AL West. They are one win behind the Houston Astros (38-40) and trailing the Seattle Mariners (45-35) by an eight-game margin.

Corey Seager's welcome gesture by Dodgers fans melted wife Madisyn’s heart

A week earlier, the Texas Rangers visited the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium for a three-game series. Although they lost the series to the Dodgers, it was a memorable road trip for Corey Seager.

Seager visited his former team for the first time since winning the 2023 World Series. The Dodgers fans warmly welcomed him. As one of the Dodgers’ 2020 WS campaign participants, he holds a special place in their hearts.

His wife, Madisyn Seager, reshared a clip of her husband receiving the warm welcome at Dodger Stadium and wrote:

“So sweet & special seeing Cores welcome back last night.”

Image Credit: Madisyn Seager / Instagram

Corey Seager parted ways with the Dodgers after the 2021 season and signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Rangers, including a limited trade clause. As of now, there’s no reunion possibility between the player and the club. However, the future possibilities can’t be denied.

