In Photos: Corey Seager & wife Madisyn step out for date night amid hamstring injury casting doubt on Rangers star's Dodger Stadium return

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is dealing with a hamstring injury, casting doubts on whether he will be in the lineup on his return to the Dodger Stadium for a three-game series. However, before that, on Monday, Seager and his wife, Madisyn, enjoyed each other's company on a date night.

Madisyn uploaded stories from their special date night, where she was in an all-black ensemble, while Seager complemented her with an all-black outfit. Madisyn posted a mirror selfie of herself, while in another story, she posed with Seager in the elevator.

Madisyn's Instagram story Madisyn's Instagram story

The duo never leave a chance to celebrate each other's company, as evidenced by their previous posts when they were in Miami to play the Marlins.

Along with fellow teammates and their partners, the Seager couple seems to have had a great time on a yacht in Florida.

The Seager couple (Sesger IG)

Corey Seager is questionable for the Dodgers game

Corey Seager's return to the Dodgers' lineup is uncertain after he exited Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with left hamstring tightness.

On Sunday, manager Bruce Bochy said that the shortstop is "day to day" and will be a game time decision for Tuesday's contest.

“He feels okay,” Bochy said. “We’ve got a day off tomorrow, we’ll see where we’re at after the day off.”

When asked if he will be in the lineup, Seager said:

"I don’t know.”

Corey Seager started his MLB career with the Dodgers after being drafted in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft. It took him three years to make his debut in 2015, but since then, he has only risen in rank, accolades and championships.

He won the NL Rookie of the Year in 2016 and the World Series in 2020, where he was crowned the MVP during his tenure with the Dodgers. After the 2021 season, when Seager became a free agent, he signed with the Texas Rangers on a 10-year, $325 million contract.

The results were there for everyone to see, as he put on a show to help the Rangers win their first World Series title. He was crowned the World Series MVP for his efforts.

