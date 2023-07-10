In Photos: Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez take stroll in Seattle's Pike place market before All-Star game

The Emerald City is illuminated by legendary MLB stars Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz as FOX Sports gets ready for the 93rd MLB All-Star Game.

Jeter posted a cool photo featuring his former New York Yankees teammate A-Rod and former Boston Red Sox star Big Papi and veteran host Kevin Burkhardt. All the men are seen enjoying a stroll in Seattle's Pike place market before the All-Star game.

Here's the picture as tweeted by Jeter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Checking in from Seattle! #AllStarGame" - Derek Jeter

The FOX network introduces an amazing combination of seasoned announcers, unrivalled analysts and extensive digital coverage as the American League looks to continue its nine-game winning streak over the National League.

The FOX MLB studio team launches the network's coverage on Monday, July 10. World Series champion Rodriguez and Hall of Famers Ortiz and Jeter - just off his acclaimed broadcast debut in London - join host Burkhardt.

Apart from player interviews at site, the two-hour LIVE AT THE ALL-STAR GAME preview presentation will also take a look back at the first half of the season.

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter had a fun time in London

Ahead of the MLB's international series, the MLB stars enjoyed themselves while ambling around in London. A-Rod shared a few images on social media.

"@MLB takes London! 🇬🇧" - Alex Rodriguez

Jeter and Rodriguez have had a complicated bond, as they have both been friends and enemies.

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles

They both played for the Yankees and made excellent colleagues. According to a report dated February 2009, A-Rod took performance-enhancing medications. Jeter gave Rodriguez his backing.

"You have to give him the benefit of the doubt. My initial reaction is, let him respond. Give him the respect to respond to it before you pass judgment," Jeter said according to the New York Post.

In 2009, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez won their first World Series together.

Poll : 0 votes