In Photos: Dodgers players prank Miguel Rojas with a joke ball as shortstop records his first homerun of the season

With a joyous blast, Miguel Rojas snapped a home run slump and helped the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Oakland Athletics 10-1.

After Rojas hit his first home run of the season, his Dodgers teammates had fun with him. After the home run, they gave him the quiet treatment in the dugout and handed him a dummy ball to keep in his locker, as if the real home run ball had been found.

Dodger Insider @DodgerInsider Dodger teammates had fun with Miguel Rojas after he hit his first homer of the year. They gave him the silent treatment in the dugout after the homer, and he was given this joke ball in his locker, as if the actual home run ball was retrieved. pic.twitter.com/J3dbEuRtup

Every player who entered the field for the Dodgers' 10-1 rout of the Oakland Athletic's on Wednesday reached safely at least once, and the whole lineup took turns dancing and celebrating:

“I knew the guys were gonna play a trick on me and do the silent treatment and all that,” Rojas laughed. “But the most important thing is how we’ve been hitting left-handed pitchers this series, it’s been good to watch.”

The LA Dodgers took the lead with an 8-1 score after Rojas hit his first home run since June 26, 2022, when he was a member of the Miami Marlins. Shea Langeliers gave the A's an early advantage with his 11th home run in the third innings.

Miguel Rojas' career as a pitcher

In his 10-year Major League Baseball career, Miguel Rojas made his first start as a pitcher. The shortstop didn't have a good start when he took the mound as a right-handed pitcher in the game against the Reds since he gave Kevin Newman a chance to double.

Later on, though, he was successful in getting Stuart Fairchild to retire and become the first out.

Reds Dodgers Baseball

The Cincinnati Reds organization signed Rojas as an amateur free agent in 2006. He participated in their minor league system until 2012, finishing the year with the AAA Louisville Bats.

After making his MLB debut with the LA Dodgers in 2014, Rojas spent the years 2015 through 2022 with the Miami Marlins.