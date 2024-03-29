In Photos: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani's furry friend 'Dekopin' makes Opening Day debut with official certification

After dealing with an untimely scandal involving his interpreter, LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is moving full-steam ahead into the 2024 season. With a new team and a record-breaking contract, Ohtani was sure to bring one of his most loyal companions to the Dodgers' home opener for support on Thursday.

The 2023 AL MVP posted photos on his Instagram stories starring his dog, Dekopin. Sporting his official certification, which read "First time at Dodger Stadium," the star's Nederlandse Kooikerhondje looked more than comfortable in the new environment.

Shohei Ohtani's dog Dekopin was given a certificate for his first time at Dodger Stadium

Dekopin taking in the sights of Dodger Stadium

Revealed last year amid news of Shohei Ohtani's record-shattering $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Dekopin has become an overnight sensation. His name, which translates to "decoy" in English, also means to "flick one's forehead" in Japanese.

Ohtani's Dodgers emerged victorious from their home opener, having bested the St. Louis Cardinals by a convincing 7-1 margin. As Dekopin looked on, Ohtani went 2 for 3 with a run scored in the win.

"Shotime" won the 2023 AL MVP Award as a member of the LA Angels last season, and 2024 will be his first since joining MLB that Ohtani will not pitch. After undergoing surgery to correct elbow issues last September, the 29-year-old has been shut down from throwing and will spend this season exclusively as a designated hitter.

After announcing his marriage to former Japanese basketball player Mamiko Tanaka in February, Ohtani and his Dodgers amassed the best record in Cactus League play. After that, the Dodgers kicked off their 2024 regular season with a two-game set against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea.

Shohei Ohtani seeks to put interpreter drama behind him ahead of 2024

Shortly before the season began, Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and friend was fired from the team for allegedly stealing $4.5 million from the star to repay gambling debts. In a statement on the case, Ohtani said:

“I’m very saddened and shocked that someone who I trusted has done this. Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has told lies."

Although much more is to be revealed about the case, Shohei Ohtani knows that he has to put personal betrayal aside and be the best he can be for his new organization, as well as for Dekopin himself.

