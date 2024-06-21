In Photos: Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani unveils New Balance signature collection

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani signed a multi-year deal with sports shoes and apparel giants New Balance last year. Now they have finally launched an exclusive line of clothing pieces, and most importantly, the 'Ohtani 1' cleats as a signature collection of the Dodgers ace by working closely with him for design and comfort purposes.

In the images, the white tee and the green slip jacket both have the Shohei Ohtani logo on them. The cleats were carefully designed after deep discussions with Shotime, as the designing unit at New Balance wanted to understand the famed talent's needs, which would work well for him both at home plate and on the mound.

“We realized really quickly that consistency is paramount to Shohei. He doesn’t want a pitching shoe that has a big toe on it and has a different feel underfoot. He likes to be consistent and comfortable in his shoes no matter what he’s doing. We needed a shoe that could do it all – the one that does it all – and that’s where he is as a player," - New Balance senior product manager Matt Nuzzo

Talking about his partnership with New Balance and the release of his latest signature collection of apparel and cleats, Shohei Ohtani said:

"I have a deep respect for the heritage of baseball and the sport itself, and I love that the collection pays tribute to the traditional old-school style while bringing a new-school twist.

Every item can fit an athlete’s wardrobe on and off the field and collaborating with New Balance to capture that perfect balance was such an exciting moment for me."

Shohei Ohtani wanted a classic look for the cleats, so he didn't demand much with the aesthetic appeal of the shoe. The items from Shotime's signature will be available globally on July 15 on the New Balance official website.

Shohei Ohtani will feature the 'Ohtani 1' during two-game series against the LA Angels

As a celebration of the announcement of his signature collection with New Balance Ohtani will sport the signature cleats in the two-game series against the LA Angels at Dodger Stadium.

Besides that, he will also be sporting the cleats during the All-Star week in July, when the collection goes on sale online. Ohtani has been exceptional with the bat this season for the LA Dodgers, as he is hitting with an average of .318, with 21 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 1.006 OPS.

He has replaced Mookie Betts as the lead-off hitter for the Dodgers after Betts sustained an injury earlier this month.