In Photos: Ex-Phillies star Jimmy Rollins nets tiny profit on $9,000,000 L.A. mansion sale, boasting glass-encased wine room, theater & more

After a long search for a buyer, Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins' property in Los Angeles has finally been sold. The property came in with a hefty price tag of $9 million. The former star shortstop made a little profit after he bought the house for $8.7 million in 2018.

The property was originally listed at around the $11 million mark but due to the lack of buyers, it was reduced to its eventual selling price of $9 million.

Jimmy Rollins' property in Encino (Image from Front Office Sports' X)

The house, located at 4111 Valley Meadow Road in Encino, California's San Fernando Valley was sold to an undisclosed buyer.

The house posts some impressive features (Image from Front Office Sports' X)

Measuring a whopping 10,419 square feet, the property includes seven bedrooms on the main house and a two-story, two-bedroom separate guest house. Also included is a theater, a 3000-foot rooftop lounge, and a glass-encased wine cellar.

Jimmy Rollins' current business ventures include a new restaurant

Phillies great Jimmy Rollins spent 15 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. There, he became a three-time All-Star, a World Series Champion, the National League MVP in 2007, a multiple-time Gold Glover, and the Roberto Clemente Award recipient in 2014.

The former shortstop would then be named a special advisor for the Phillies in 2019. He also ventured into commentary for the Phillies' TV broadcasts and was named as an analyst for MLB on TBS alongside Pedro Martinez, Curtis Granderson, and Ernie Johnson. In 2022, he was named as the Phillies' special advisor to the president of baseball operations.

Outside of baseball affairs, the former MVP established The Johari & Jimmy Rollins Center for Animal Rehabilitation in New Jersey. Along with MLB great Alex Rodriguez and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, the Phillies legend would also dive into eSports—investing in NRG Esports team.

Earlier this year, as reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, the former Phillies star is opening a new restaurant in Philly. Named "Eleven Social," an homage to his signature number, the Phillies' all-time hits leader, along with restauranteur Matt DeLima, is planning to open the restaurant at 117 Chestnut Street, the old site of the 2nd Story Brewing Company.

