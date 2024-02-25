In Photos: Former Blue Jays pitcher Patrick Murphy pens heartfelt note to celebrate daughter's two-month milestone

Former Blue Jays pitcher Patrick Murphy shared some intimate stories on Instagram to commemorate his daughter's completion of the two-month milestone.

While in Japan, Murphy is enjoying time with his wife, Landin Berryman, and newborn daughter after he completed a sensational move to the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of the Nippon Professional Baseball League this winter.

Screenshot of Patrick Murphy's story on Instagram

Screenshot of Patrick Murphy's story on Instagram

Murphy and his wife, Landin Berryman, announced their engagement in early July 2023, and as the fans of the former Blue Jays ace were getting excited, the couple announced the gender of their baby towards the end of the same month in 2023. Now, the fans are celebrating Murphy's little girl turning two months old.

As word of the gender reveal spread earlier via Berryman's post, friends, fellow athletes and supporters of the MLB community shared their happiness and excitement for the pair.

These heartfelt moments and statements shed light on the pleasant times that professionals and their loved ones had together away from the diamond, revealing another aspect of baseball's competitive landscape.

A dip in form in the big leagues directed Patrick Murphy to seek playing time elsewhere

Patrick Murphy chose to take his talents to Japan, where he should be commanding a larger salary and an opportunity to prove himself in what is generally considered to be the strongest league outside of the MLB.

Had Murphy stayed in North America for 2024, he probably would have been limited to minor league offers like he did in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Patrick Murphy did both in 2023, so it's unknown if the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters intend to use him as a starter or reliever in the NPB.

His versatility at the mound should provide the Fighters with some options in the upcoming NPB season. Should he do well abroad, he may eventually make his way back to the major leagues, following in the footsteps of players such as Miles Mikolas, Chris Martin, Nick Martinez and others.

The Blue Jays picked Murphy in the third round of the 2013 MLB draft. With the Blue Jays, he started pitching in the major leagues before eventually being claimed on waivers by the Washington Nationals.

He pitched 39 2/3 major league innings with a 4.76 ERA between those two ballclubs from 2020 to 2022, but he spent last season playing for the Twins minor league team, so he was unable to pitch in the majors.

