In Photos: Former Yankee Alex Rodriguez enjoys coffee date with daughter Natasha at Starbucks

Former Yankees ace slugger Alex Rodriguez loves to embrace fatherhood and leaves no chances to spend time with his daughters Natasha and Ella. His eldest daughter, Natasha, goes by her nickname Tashi and recently joined the University of Michigan to pursue a course in music.

She had previously showcased her vocal talents when she sang the National Anthem wearing her father's iconic NY Yankees pinstripe jersey at Loan Depot Park before a regular-season game between the Marlins and the Phillies in spring 2022.

Now that she is away for college, Alex Rodriguez doesn't get much time to see her, but on Tuesday, he reunited with his daughter Tashi as the father-daughter duo went out on a coffee date to Starbucks.

Take a look at the snapshot from A-Rod's Instagram story here:

Screenshot from Alex Rodriguez's story on Instagram

While Alex stays in Miami with his younger daughter Ella, he had previously voiced how difficult it was for him to cope with Natasha leaving for college. A-Rod shares both his daughters with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, whom he married in 2002 and had an ugly divorce in 2008.

Both Natasha and Ella have a fondness for music and singing, which was evident when they pushed their father to accompany them to the singing sensation Olivia Rodrigo's concert in Miami earlier in the year.

The trio spends a lot of time together, and Alex Rodriguez's daughters also have an amazing relationship with A-Rod's current girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, who is a fitness model and instructor based out of Windsor, Canada.

When an exhausted Alex Rodriguez accompanied daughters Natasha and Ella to a music concert

In early March 2024, a tired Alex Rodriguez tagged along with his daughters Natasha and Ella to their favorite musician Olivia Rodrigo's concert in Miami. A-Rod shared a lot of snaps from the concert vibing with his daughter on his Instagram story.

Take a look at the snapshots of the stories here.

There is still time before A-Rod waves his younger daughter Ella goodbye, as she too will move to college within a couple of years, but the bond shared between the father and his daughters is priceless.

Both Tashi and Ella also spend some time with their mother, Cyntia Scurtis, while they are on good terms with A-Rod's current girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro.

