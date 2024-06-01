New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor exudes fashion when it comes to making appearances with unique game-day outfits. Such has been his fashion sense that even his peers voted him one of the most stylish player in the league in the survey conducted by MLB reporters earlier in this season. And we got an experience with it when Lindor turned up for the Mets vs. Diamondbacks game on Friday.
Arriving for the game at Citi Field on Friday, Lindor arrived wearing a denim jacket over a gray-toned t-shirt. But what caught everyone's attention was his orange pants being perfectly complemented by a brown Louis Vuitton duffle bag. MLB shared his unique outfit on social media.
Francisco Lindor & Co. shines in Mets' 10-9 win over Diamondbacks
Both teams started off well, with the Diamondbacks scoring three against Luis Severino in the first innings. The Mets replied with four off their own, thanks to Starling Marte's bases-clearing triple against Jordan Montgomery to tie the game. Mark Vientos gave the club a 4-3 lead, driving in Marte.
Francisco Lindor hit an RBI double in the second to extend the lead 5-3. The Mets scored three more in the fourth, reaching a commanding lead of 8-4. In the bottom of the sixth, JD Martinez homered to the right field to add two more runs.
With the game almost seemingly done and to the last out, Joc Pederson smashed a three-run homer, which was followed by a solo shot from Christian Walker to cut the deficit to one run. Finally, Reed Garrett, who surrendered two back-to-back home runs, struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to end the ballgame.
“Got the job done,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “It's been a while. It's a good feeling, and we'll get going here. We've got a lot of good players.”
With the win, the Mets improved to 24-33, while the Dbacks dropped to 25-32.
