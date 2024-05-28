In Photos: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea captures eldest son Charlie beaming with trophy post Little League victory

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman, Freddie Freeman, is no stranger to winning on the baseball field. But it was his elder son Charlie who tasted the thrill of winning. The whole moment was captured by none other than, Charlie’s proud mom, Chelsea Freeman.

Chelsea Freeman posted photos on her Instagram showing Charlie beaming with joy. He wore a red and white jersey with white cleats while he held the Little League’s trophy high with his teammates.

"Let Freedom Ring us," Chelsea Freeman captioned of the post.

Earlier in a story posted by Chelsea Freeman, Charlie was seen running through the bases at an incredible speed. The video she posted showed Charlie striking out a player, winning the trophy for his team, the Orange Coast College Baseball Club.

The Little Leagues were founded in 1939 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, as a baseball program for children. It has grown into one of the world's top junior sports organizations with over 100 thousand teams and over two million competitors. The league is now determined to foster childhood development through coaching and playing baseball.

The win was important for Charlie Freeman. His father has been a beast in his whole baseball career till now. Freddie Freeman has been an All-Star Seven times and became a World Series Champion in 2021. He has also won the Golden Glove Award and the Silver Slugger Award.

In his last 23 games, Freddie Freeman has a slash plate of .331/.410/.567. He is batting at an average of .284 and has hit five home runs till now. He boasts an RBI of 30 with a .833 OPS. His performance boosts the Dodgers’ gameplay, and they sit at the top of the National League West table.

When Chelsea Freeman wanted the time to stop

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, is sharing a relatable moment with parents everywhere. In March, she humorously pleads on Instagram to stop the time to see Charlie and her other two boys grow.

"How much longer until Charlie is taller than me?! All three boys are getting so big. Time please slow down…" Chelsea captioned her post.

The sentiment resonates with parents who witness their children growing up fast. This glimpse into the Freeman family reminds us to cherish these precious moments.

