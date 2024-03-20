"Time please slow down" - Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea counts down days until son Charlie matches her height

Freddie Freeman's son Charlie was born on Sept. 15, 2016, and is only getting taller.

Recently, Chelsea posted a sweet photo with her three sons near a football field. In the photo, Charlie can be seen catching up with Chelsea's height, and the same goes for her other two sons, Brandon and Maximus.

Chelsea left a caption in which she said that soon Charlie will eclipse her, asking for time to slow down.

"How much longer until Charlie is taller than me?! All three boys are getting so big. Time please slow down… 🙏🏻💙🏈," she wrote in the caption.

The above highlight is from their recent visit to the football field, where they met NFL star DK Metcalf. Chelsea shared the three kids getting captured with the star wide receiver on Instagram.

"The boys had a great time," she wrote in her story.

Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story

Freddie Freeman to hit third, hopes to drive in more runs this season

The Dodgers have assembled quite a roster following a historic offseason. One of their biggest acquisitions was Shohei Ohtani, who signed a whopping 10-year, $700 million deal.

Ohtani will join the other two All-Star duos, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, at the top of the lineup. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had a good top order at his disposal, but their lineup position was not confirmed until a post-game interaction, where Roberts confirmed the batting position.

The manager sees Mookie in the leadoff, Ohtani in the second and Freeman in the third spot. However, Roberts mentioned that the position is not set in stone and will be changed if needed.

Freeman didn't bother too much with the position change, saying that he's used to hitting third in the lineup.

“I’ve pretty much hit third until I got here and started to hit second,” he said.

“It’s no big difference. The pitcher has been in the stretch a lot more the past couple of weeks because I’ve been hitting third with the guys in front of me, but I don’t know if you’ll notice any pitching difference.”

Freddie Freeman also hopes to drive in more runs, with Betts and Ohtani hitting ahead of him.

“Shohei and (Betts) have been pretty impressive the last couple of weeks,” Freeman said. “I think I’m going to get a few more opportunities with runners on, so hopefully I can cash them.”

The Dodgers start their regular-season campaign on Wednesday when they play the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

