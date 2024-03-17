In Photos: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares heartwarming moment of sons bonding with NFL star DK Metcalf

While Freddie Freeman is away with his Dodgers teammates for the Seoul Series, his wife, Charlie, and three sons are enjoying their time in the football field.

Recently, Charlie, and two of her sons, Brandon and Maximus, were captured along with NFL star wide receiver DK Metcalf. Chelsea shared glimpses of her kids having a field day with the football star and posted them on her Instagram story.

"The boys had a great time," she wrote in her story.

Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea met and started dating in Jun. 2011 before tying the knot in Nov. 2014. They are parents to three sons: Charlie (born on Sept. 15, 2016), Brandon (Dec. 30, 2020) and Maximus (Feb. 12, 2021).

Freddie Freeman faced Yoshinobu Yamamoto, feels he's 'incredible'

The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman got first-hand experience on how incredible rookie sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto of Japan pitches.

Earlier in February, Freddie Freeman faced Yamamoto in a live batting session and was left stunned by how good the rookie right-hander was.

“I went up to him and said, ‘Please say incredible in Japanese,’” Freeman said. “Because that was incredible.”

Freeman added that opponents will have a tough time facing the 12-year, $325 million acquisition.

“It’s things you’re not used to facing," Freeman added. "Then for him to put the ball where he wants and hit any quadrant. There’s just a lot of moving parts that a lot of guys are going to have trouble early on getting used to that.”

The Dodgers are in Seoul for their two-game season-opening series against the San Diego Padres at Gocheok Sky Dome, which kicks off on Mar. 20.

Both teams have announced the starters of the series, which will see the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Fernando Tatis Jr., among others.

Tyler Glasnow will start for the Dodgers in Game 1, while Yu Darvish will pitch for the Padres. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make his debut on Mar. 21 in Game 2, where Joe Musgrove will start for the Padres.

