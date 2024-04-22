In Photos: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea captures son Charlie's adorable dance with actress Vanessa Baden's little one Ryder at Dodgers game

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea and Vanessa Baden were at the Dodger Stadium with their little ones. They attended the Dodgers vs. Mets game, and their sons enjoyed the weekend in each other's company.

Charlie and Ryden were seen dancing in the middle of the inning as the mothers captured these adorable moments and shared them on Instagram.

"I hope they love each other this much forever," Baden wrote in her story. "I also hope we get a video like this every year forever."

Vanessa Baden's Instagram story

Emmy-winning actress Vanessa Baden has been married to RJ Kelly since August 2013. They share one son, Ryder James.

Meanwhile, the Freeman couple were married in Nov. 2014, following three years of dating. The couple is proud parents of three sons: Charlie, born in 2016, and Brandon John and Maximus Turner, born two months apart in 2020 and 2021 through surrogacy, and Chelsea's pregnancy.

Freddie Freeman addresses his batting slump and sees no worries

The Los Angeles Dodgers are having a rough stretch, winning only three of their last 10 games. Well, major concerns come from their pitching, but, in hindsight, one bat in the top three is playing below-average.

Freddie Freeman is only hitting .287, some points down from his career average of .301. Moreover, it was only .259 before weekend games, where he had much better outings, highlighting him slowly getting out of a batting slump.

Recently, Freeman opened up about his batting slump at the plate and said he had gone through it in 2021.

“Luckily I’ve been around a long time. I’ve been through stuff like this before,” Freeman said. “2021 was a lot worse than this when I started out. … All you can do is just come in the next day and work.” [via Dodgers Insider].

According to Cary Osborne of Dodgers Insider, the first baseman is working through some "mechanical issues with his hips," hindering his ability to take down fastball, a pitch on which he generally thrives.

However, in the last two games. Freddie Freeman has gone 4-6, five RBIs and two walks. If that's any indication, expect him to only get better and carry momentum from this game.

