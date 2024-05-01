In Photos: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea rocks country chic in cowboy hat and ripped denim pants

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea Freeman, is a full-fledged entrepreneur; she owns and designs various products in her online boutique store apart from being an avid supporter of her husband and the sport overall.

While Freddie moves around a lot during the regular season, she holds the family down and takes care of their three sons together. Chelsea Freeman recently uploaded pictures from her weekend getaway, as she was spotted rocking an amazing country chic look in a cowboy hat and a pair of ripped denim pants with black boots as the footwear.

Take a look at her images on her Instagram profile here:

Freddie Freeman met Chelsea in June 2011 when she was studying at the University of Central Florida.

An exemplary Freddie was drafted straight out of school in the 2007 MLB draft by the Atlanta Braves, with whom he went on to win the 2021 World Series before moving to the West Coast and joining the LA Dodgers.

Chelsea graduated from college in 2013 and Freddie Freeman proposed soon after. The duo got married less than a year later, in January 2014.

The couple are proud parents to three sons, Charlie, who was born in September 2016, and twins Brandon John and Maximus Turner, who were born a year apart in 2020 and 2021, respectively. One of the twins was a surrogate, thereby the difference in their birth years.

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, reflected on her life with her three sons

Freddie Freeman is producing decent numbers for the LA Dodgers this season with the former NL MVP constantly generating hits and driving in vital runs for the World Series aspirants.

But while he is on the go for most of the tiresome schedule, his wife Chelsea Freeman takes on a wide range of duties, which involves taking care of the twins, managing her eldest son Charlie's schedules, and most importantly, working on her online boutique.

She described this experience of sharing a life with a pro athlete in her Instagram story a while ago, as she said:

"It's definitely a lot more to juggle. It's chaos but good chaos most of the time."

Take a look at her Instagram story here.

Freddie Freeman is currently on the road with the LA Dodgers, taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series at Chase Field. LA took game one of the contest 8-4 on Monday.

