In Photos: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares endearing moments of sons Brandon & Maximus enjoying playtime with Dodgers star

Freddie Freeman has once again been spotted hanging out with his family during preseason. In Instagram stories shared by the Dodgers star's wife Chelsea, Freddie was seen hanging out with his sons Brandon John and Maximus Turner.

Freddie Freeman spending quality time with his family

The video snippets were shared by Chelsea through her Instagram account. The Freeman family has been known to share their quality time together through the social media platform. At times, Freddie can be seen bringing his sons to games and even to team activites such as the golf course.

With the regular season drawing ever closer, it is fun and refreshing to see that even stars as big as Freeman doesn't skip spending quality time with his loved ones.

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers kickoff their season on March 17 against the San Diego Padres. The opening series, however, will have a twist as it will be held in Seoul, South Korea.

Freddie Freeman's Dodgers in the preseason and season outlook

As of the time of writing, it's all systems go for Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team is currently 9-3 with a draw through 13 games in Cactus League.

The Dodgers, parading their stars such as the aforementioned Freeman, Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts boast the second-best OPS with .843 with 17 home runs a 84 runs batted in to boot.

Analysts and pundits alike have been careful in making predictions for the Dodgers, though. The team is currently projected to win around 94 games this year even though they have revamped and reloaded their weapons on both sides of the plate.

The safety measure might be due to the disastrous exit that the team suffered in 2023. After winning 100 regular-season games, the Dodgers were swept in the National League Division Series by the sixth-seed and NL West opponent Arizona Diamondbacks.

It is to be noted, however, that the team was embroiled with tons of injuries during the course of the season and the playoffs. The pitching crew was especially hit hard and with the controversy that star pitcher Julio Urias faced, the team was lit up on the mound finishing second-to-last among all playoff teams with an ERA of 6.58.

