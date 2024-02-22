In Photos: Freddie Freeman and son Charlie take a swing at Dave Roberts' golf event alongside Dodgers' finest

In a recent event put together by Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, Freddie Freeman, along with his son Charlie, was spotted playing golf. The event was held at the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Tucson, Arizona during the team's day off from Spring Training.

"Spending the off day with Doc at his golf event. ⛳️" -@Dodgers

Both Freddie Freeman and Charlie tried both the driving range and some of the regular holes. Sufficient to say, the adorable father-son duo wasn't a fan of the sport as it can be seen in the clip shared by the team's social media account.

"Golfing with Freddie. 😂"

The event was also attended by several Dodgers players, namely, Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Jason Heyward, Miguel Rojas, and Joe Kelly.

The team's activity with the sport of golf is nothing out of the ordinary though as several of their other players such as Walker Buehler and Chris Taylor organizes such events with the latter's one being for charity.

During last year's offseason, Roberto Clemente Award nominee Chris Taylor organized his "Driving for Hope" at Topgolf in El Segundo. The proceeds from the charity event was given to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Children's Fund.

MLB flashback: Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward land on Sports Illustrated's cover

Freeman and Heyward during their time in Atlanta (Image via Sports Illustrated Covers)

On this day in 2011, Atlanta Braves young guns Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward graced the cover of Sports Illustrated. At the time, the duo were seen as the future of the ball club.

The Braves were being spearheaded by All-Star catcher Brian McCann during the period alongside Dan Uggla and team legend Chipper Jones. Freeman and Heyward would be teammates for five seasons in Atlanta before the latter made his move to the Cardinals, then to the Chicago Cubs and inspiring them to win-it-all in 2016.

Freeman would be left as the cornerstone of the franchise and would eventually win the 2020 National League MVP. A year later, he would reach the summit of the baseball world after winning the Fall Classic with a team that was built around him.

In a turn of luck, the pair who were once considered as the future of the Braves, would reunite in the Dodgers organization in 2023.

