In Photos: Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea travel in style to celebrate anniversary in Napa

Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea Marie Freeman, are making the most of their offseason break. After a decent season with the Dodgers, Freddie decided to visit Italy with his wife during the offseason to brush off the battering received at the hands of the D-backs in the 2023 NLDS.

"Prfect 48hrs in Napa!" - chelseafreeman5

Chelsea Freeman posted a series of endearing photos on Instagram as the couple headed out for a 48-hour trip to Napa Valley just to celebrate their wedding anniversary, as was suggested via the caption of the post.

The duo was observed clicking in front of the scenic beauty of Naples, the very city that boasts of creating the first Neopolitano pizza as well as being the home of the Diego Maradona International Stadium.

In addition to being a standout player on the pitch, Freddie Freeman excels at home as well. In June 2011, the MLB player and his now-spouse, Chelsea Freeman, began dating. They tied the knot in November 2014, a little more than three years later.

"Imagine having Freddie Freeman as a Dad! Freddie & Chelsea's son Charlie turned 1 & they had a Charlie's Chocolate Factory party" - GradickSports

Charlie was born in 2016. Their other children, Brandon John and Maximus Turner, were born in 2020 and 2021, less than two months apart, thanks to surrogacy and Chelsea's pregnancy. The couple is proud parents of the three aforementioned sons.

Despite not being a big social media lover, Freddie was proud of his wife Chelsea for sharing their worries and fears with a large audience when she spoke up on social media about the infertility problems the pair faced after she gave birth to Charlie in 2016.

Freddie Freeman makes for the best starting hitting lineup alongside Shotime and Betts next season

With the signing of Shohei Ohtani, the LA Dodgers have made a hard-core statement that they mean business this offseason and that the ballclub is eager to add to their Fall Classic titles. Since last winning the World Series in a COVID-shortened 2020, Los Angeles has struggled to win the NL pennant, with other teams in the division gaining traction over the years.

"Freddie Freeman hits his 300th home run in style!" - BlakeHHarris

Now, the Dodgers can boast of possessing the most feared hitting lineup, as the front three hitters will be Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani next season.

