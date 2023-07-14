In Photos: Gerrit Cole poses with wife and kids at the MLB All-Star red carpet as he feels grateful & honored to represent the Yankees

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had a stunning week at the MLB All-Star game. Since Roger Clemens in 2001, Cole became the first pitcher from the Yankees to start the All-Star Game. Cole posted some pictures on social media from the All-Star red carpet featuring his wife Amy Crawford and sons Caden and Everett.

Cole also shared photographs of some epic moments from the game and wrote:

"Honored to get this chance to represent the Yankees and start for the American League. And very grateful to share this day with my family."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amy also shared a video of herself and baby Everett, whom the couple welcomed in January this year.

"Nothing better than baby giggles 💙#MLBAllStars #MLBHomeRunDerby #TinyTurnip"- @tinyturnip

Gerrit Cole and wife Amy Crawford fell in love while attending UCLA

Amy was the captain of the university's softball team, while Cole was a standout varsity baseball player. As elite amateur athletes at UCLA, they would frequent the gym simultaneously. That is how Gerrit developed a crush on Amy and they started dating in 2010 or 2011.

Texas Rangers v New York Yankees

They got married in November 2016. The couple chose to have the wedding at the Ritz-Carleton Hotel in Santa Barbara, California, as they are both Southern California locals.

In 2020, Gerrit and Amy welcomed their first baby boy, while Everett, their second boy was born in January of this year.

Cole had previously played for the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the first round of the 2008 MLB draft, the New York Yankees picked Cole. Instead of signing, Cole chose to enroll at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he played baseball for the UCLA Bruins in college.

Cole belongs to the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame's class of 2022. With 326 and 257 strikeouts, respectively, he holds the franchise record for the most strikeouts in a single season with the Astros (2019) and the Yankees (2022).

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes