In Photos: Gerrit Cole & wife Amy serve couple goals in long coat and chic brown dress for friend’s birthday soiree

After a disappointing end to what otherwise could be called a great season, Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy can now spend quality time with family, kids, friends and relatives. The couple are fresh off attending Aaron Judge's All Rise Foundation gala earlier this week, and on Saturday they made their presence felt at the party of another friend.

On Friday, Amy and Gerrit Cole attended their friend Korey Bosworth's birthday party at Vesper Martini Bar. Cole wore a dark gray coat layered over a black shirt and trousers. Amy was dressed in a chic brown dress with long sleeves. The couple posted a story on Instagram, sharing the frame with their friends.

"We had so much fun attending Korey Bosworth's birthday party & the launch of RH Newport. Thanks for throwing the best parties Jessica Bosworth," Amy wrote in her story.

Amy also mentioned missing twins Kyle and Kara Bosworth at the party.

Cole had a slow start to the season after missing the first few months due to injury. He pitched in 17 games this season, posting a 3.41 ERA and 1.13 WHIP.

However, the New York Yankees ace was all charged up in the postseason, leading his team with a 1-0 record, an ERA of 2.17 and 22 strikeouts in five appearances. However, the team came up short against the LA Dodgers in the World Series.

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares heartwarming family glimpses from 2024 postseason

The New York Yankees made a deep run this postseason, and Cole's family never missed a beat in supporting the club.

After the conclusion of the World Series, in which the Yankees lost to the Dodgers in five games, Amy shared a heartwarming Instagram post, highlighting familial moments involving the couple's two sons, Caden (born in 2020) and Everett (born in 2023).

While Gerrit Cole would have been disappointed to not win it all, he and the Yankees can embrace the successful season they were part of, and the added motivation will help them next season.

