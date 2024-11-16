In Photos: Guardians slugger Steven Kwan makes it official with longtime girlfriend Samantha Moy

Following a successful 2024 season that saw Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan earn his maiden All-Star selection, the California native made things official with his longtime girlfriend Samantha Moy. That comes after Kwan earned his third straight Gold Glove, owing to his stellar defense in left field.

On Friday, Kwan shared the engagement news on social media, sharing photos of the couple where the outfielder goes down on one knee to propose to Samantha. He receives a kiss in exchange, affirming the proposal. Kwan wrote:

"It was always you Sammy! So excited to continue this journey with you wherever life takes us. Love you eternally and whatever is beyond!"

Congratulatory messages roll in for Steven Kwan following engagement news

Several Cleveland Guardians players and coaches reacted to the news, sending their warm wishes. That includes Sandy Alomar Jr, former Cleveland outfielder Daniel Johnson, Tanner Bibee, Brittany Correa (wife of Guardians field coordinator Kai Correa) and Chantel Collado, fiancée of Josh Naylor.

Some of those reactions are as follows:

"Congratssssss 🤍🤍🤍 so happy for you two 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹," Chantel wrote.

"Congrats to y’all!" Sandy wrote.

"CONGRATULATIONS to the power duo 😍🤩👏🏼🔥🔥" Gabriella Kruez wrote.

Steven Kwan's IG post comments section

It has been a great year for Steven Kwan - first All-Star selection, third straight Gold Glove and engagement news - he couldn't have asked things to be any better. A pennant wasn't to be, though, as his team's surprise run was ended by the New York Yankees in ALCS.

Nonetheless, owing to his defensive metrics, which include most defensive runs saved (10) among AL left fielders and tied for fifth in assists, Kwan is yet to see a season without winning the Gold Glove.

Kwan, who made his MLB debut in April 2022, has three more years left on his contract before he becomes a free agent in 2028. He has three arbitration years ahead of him, and his 2024 season performance could earn him big bucks, with Spotrac estimating a $4 million salary for the 2025 season.

