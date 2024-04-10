In Photos: Hank Aaron's great-grandson throws ceremonial first pitch on MLB legend's 50th anniversary of 715th home run

The Atlanta Braves took on the New York Mets in their series opener on Hank Aaron Day. Truist Park celebrated the amazing talents of the legendary Braves Hank Aaron before the game on Monday.

This was the same day in 1974 when Aaron went past Babe Ruth's record for the most home runs in the MLB, smashing his 715 over center field to create history in the big leagues.

50 years after the historic feat, Hank Aaron's great-grandson King Aaron took to the mound to throw the ceremonial pitch ahead of game one of a three-game series between the Braves and Mets on April 8, 2024.

Take a look at the images here:

Truist Park was filled with entertainers before the game, celebrating the great life and achievements of Hank, who many say put the Braves baseball club on the map of the big leagues.

Aaron spent 23 years in the MLB finishing his career with 755 home runs, a record that was only eclipsed by the SF Giants OF Barry Bonds by a margin of seven home runs. Since 1999, the MLB has given out the Hank Aaron Award to two prolific offensive ballplayers, one each from the American and National Leagues.

NY Mets spoiled the party on Hank Aaron Day after taking game 1 against the Braves

Truist Park was in full song to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron Day. Veteran Charlie Morton took the mound in the Braves City Connect jersey but was unimpressive as he gave up four runs and five hits in 5.2 innings.

Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies were impressive in taking the fight to the Mets bullpen, but they fell just short of a run as New York won the contest 8-7, thanks to five RBIs by lefty slugger Brandon Nimmo, who smashed two home runs on the evening to take down the Braves.

The Atlanta Braves are off to a good start this season, and a loss wouldn't worry the roster too much since they are after the elusive World Series title, which they last won three years ago in 2021.

Since then, the Philadelphia Phillies have become their kryptonite in the National League division during the postseason as they eliminated Atlanta from the playoffs two years in a row.

