In Photos: Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe gives a peek at her dreamy blue water tropical paradise getaway with Orioles rising star

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday is taking some time off baseball with his wife, Chloe Holliday. The 20-year-old made his MLB debut with the Orioles in April, completing a 2024 rookie season filled with ups and downs.

Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, are enjoying a relaxing getaway in Bora Bora. Chloe shared a glimpse of their vacation spot on her Instagram account, posting a clip on her story with the caption:

"A dream."

Chloe Holliday's Instagram stories

The video showcased an overwater bungalow with a breathtaking view of the ocean, along with Mount Otemanu in the background. Chloe also shared several other photos of the stunning landscape.

Jackson Holliday also reposted the clip, followed by a photo of their vacation spot:

Jackson Holliday's Instagram stories

The Baltimore Orioles drafted Jackson Holliday in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. In April, he was promoted to the majors but had a tough start to the 2024 season. In his first 10 games with the Orioles, he recorded just two hits in 34 at-bats, scoring five runs, with one RBI, two walks and 18 strikeouts.

He was eventually optioned to the Norfolk Tides on April 26 but was called back up to the majors by the Orioles on July 31. Holliday finished the 2024 season with a .189 batting average, five home runs, 23 RBIs, 15 walks and a .565 OPS.

Chloe Holliday shares adorable poem for husband Jackson Holliday

Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, have been together since their high school days in Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Chloe expressed her affection by sharing a heartfelt poem for her husband in an Instagram post.

“it’s Your grace so free, washes over me You have made me new now life begins with You it’s Your endless love, pouring down on us You have made me new now life begins with You,” Chloe captioned the post.

Jackson Holliday reacted to his wife’s post by commenting:

“My love.”

In December 2022, the couple announced their engagement and eventually exchanged vows in January 2024.

