In Photos: Jose Altuve's wife Nina highlights best moments from Italian getaway with Astros star

Jose Altuve and his wife Nina travelled to Europe this offseason, visiting some of the iconic spots in Italy and France. The couple spent some precious moments together and clicked pictures, which were shared on social media by Nina Altuve.

The caption on the post read:

"😮 💨 Dreaming of being able to return ❤️ 🥹"

Jose Altuve and his wife can be seen photographed in front of some iconic spots like the Colosseum in Rome and the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In another, Altuve is seen enjoying a lovely dinner date with Nina.

Jose was also pictured sitting and admiring the masterpiece mural 'The Last Supper' painted by Leonardo da Vinci, which is housed in the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy.

Jose Altuve met his wife when they were teenagers in Maracay, Venezuela. According to the US Weekly, the couple exchanged vows in 2006, a year before Altuve had signed with the Astros as an international free agent. He went on to make his big league debut in 2011.

Since then, Altuve has become the face of the organization, helping them win their maiden World Series in 2017 and repeating the feat in 2022.

The second baseman has nine All-Star nods and won the AL MVP in 2017. The Astros extended Altuve's contract by five more years, which will run down till the 2029 MLB season.

A decade after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, Melanie Andrea, in 2016 and were blessed with another in 2020. Nina has a degree in bioanlytics but enjoys being a full time mommy and Altuve's biggest supporter, both on and off the field.

Nina and Jose Altuve have teamed up with the Astros Foundation several times to raise money for the needy

Jose Altuve and his wife are avid philanthropists. While they have helped kids and senior citizens in their home country, they have also teamed up with the Astros Foundation for charity work.

The couple donated 60,000 meals to Kids Meals Inc., which is based out of Houston, in April 2020. The charity provides free meals to preschoolers in the city.

The duo hosted a charity wine event, Uncork for a Cause, in July 2022. Since they started this event, the charity has raised over $200,000 for the Astros Foundation.

