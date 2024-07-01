In Photos: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton brings back the glamour with Sebastian Faena's throwback photoshoot for 032c's summer edition

Astros ace Justin Verlander's supermodel wife, Kate Upton, headlined the summer edition of 032c magazine earlier this year. She collaborated with photographer Sebastian Faena and fashion designer Ras Bartram for an exotic photoshoot as the cover girl for the summer edition of 032c magazine.

On Sunday, Kate Upton took to Instagram to repost some of the images that were part of 032C's summer edition photoshoot with Faena. Most of the pictures were shot in France and other locations in Western Europe.

Take a look at the exclusive images and behind-the-scenes moments from the photoshoot here:

While Kate revisted her photoshoot as the cover girl for the 032c summer edition, Justin Verlander continued his rehabilitation, as the three-time Cy Young Award winner had been shut down and sent to Illinois after complaining about neck soreness. Verlander hasn't pitched in the MLB since June 9.

He's 3-2 for the season through 10 starts. He has an ERA of 3.95 with 51 strikeouts and a frail WHIP of 1.21. These stats don't reflect the real talent and skills possessed by the veteran pitcher who has performed at his peak in the last few seasons.

The 41-year-old veteran pitcher is making strides to regain his health, as an underpowered Astros bullpen needs their ace now more than ever to continue their hot streak in the league. Kate Upton has been a towering figure in Verlander's life and is assisting him yet again as he progresses in his rehab.

She was also present at Minute Maid Park to oversee Verlander's last start, which came on June 9 against the LA Angels. The weekend before that, Kate was observed serving drinks and promoting her cocktail brand VosaSpirits at the Astros home stadium.

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, served up some drinks at Minute Maid Park

Before Justin Verlander's start on June 9, 2024, Kate Upton promoted her brand VosaSpirits at the Minuet Maid Park and served up some drinks at the exclusive bar in the lounge area inside the stadium. Take a look at the Instagram post here:

While Kate progresses through her modelling and acting career, only time will tell when her Astros ace husband Justin Verlander regains fitness to rejoin the starting rotation at Houston in 2024.