PHOTO: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton rocks Astros colors, orange blouse & white pencil skirt at Minute Maid Park

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Jun 09, 2024 07:12 GMT
Kate Upton serves up some drinks while cheering Verlander on at Minute Maid Park (Source: Instagram/Kate Upton)
Kate Upton serves up some drinks at Minute Maid Park (Source: Instagram/Kate Upton)

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, was all smiles last weekend as the Houston Astros kicked off a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park. There, she promoted her canned drink company, Vosa Spirits, by serving customers at the arena.

Yesterday, she shared a highlight from the weekend on her Instagram story. In the picture, she was seen wearing a classy orange blouse akin to the Astros' signature color, which she paired with a white pencil skirt. The caption read:

"Had the best time pouring you all some @Vosaspirits last weekend and @minutemaidpark"
Screenshot from Kate Upton&#039;s story on Instagram
Screenshot from Kate Upton's story on Instagram

In another Instagram post last night, Kate Upton announced that the products are now available in the concession stands at the Astros' home stadium in Houston. The drink even made it to the exclusive bar in the lounge area, as seen in the promotional image where she served the drinks from behind the counter.

Take a look at the post here:

Although Justin Verlander played no part in the series against the Twins over the weekend, he made his latest start in the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, amongst wide cheers from the home crowd, including his wife Kate Upton.

However, Verlander's latest outing didn't go as planned, despite Houston winning the contest 7-4 on the night. He gave up four earned runs on seven hits and struck out four batters in five innings pitched.

Astros ace Justin Verlander will make his next start against the Angels on Sunday

Justin Verlander has been mediocre at best for the Houston Astros since making a comeback from injury and starting the 2024 campaign later than expected. He is 3-2 for the season, with a 3.63 ERA, 48 Ks and a 1.19 WHIP.

Verlander will look to make an impact in his next start against Patrick Sandoval and the LA Angels in the series finale at Angel Stadium on Sunday.

ALSO READ: "I love to do iconic sh*t - Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton shares reasons behind favorite drink obsession

