"I love to do iconic shi*t - Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton shares reasons behind favorite drink obsession

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, is a model and an entrepreneur. She often uses her social media platform to endorse brands affiliated with her, especially Vosa Spirits, a vodka-based canned cocktail brand in which she has an ownership stake.

As reported by Forbes in October 2023, the former Sports Illustrated cover model joined Vosa Spirits as a co-owner and contributed to packaging and marketing strategies.

Recently, Upton took to TikTok and shared why she has an obsession with Vosa's drinks.

"Because it's iconic and I love to do iconic sh**," Upton said in the video.

After joining the company last year, Kate Upton shared her personal experience with the products of Vosa Spirits, which prompted her to join their business.

“After trying Vosa, I was really excited about the company,” Upton told Forbes. “I've tried so many products in the space, and none of them really checked all the boxes. I've always cared about what ingredients I put in my body, and Vosa brings the highest quality ingredients, with no artificial sweeteners or preservatives.

"As I've gotten older and become a mother, what you put in your body affects your health, hormones, mood and hangovers. The better the ingredients, the faster you recover.”

Kate Upton and Vosa Spirits introduce new High Line Tropics Pack

In March, Kate Upton and Vosa Spirits launched the High Line Tropics Pack for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. She promoted this new launch on social media, where she mentioned the details of the much-anticipated new line of products from Vosa.

“I’m super excited about our new High Line Tropics Collection, and for everyone to taste our new flavors. The products come right in time for Spring and Summer and are flavorful yet perfectly light. This collection is great to enjoy with friends and family on the beach or packed into a cooler for gameday,” Upton said via Bevnet.

“Vosa High Line products continue to offer a variety of ready-to-drink, lightly carbonated cocktails that are made with high-quality spirits and no preservatives. Having even more flavors to choose from makes these products just that much better.”

The High Line Tropics Pack retails at $21.99 per 8-pack. This pack includes four new flavors: Passion Fruit, Mango, Lime and Watermelon. It comes with light carbonation (7% ABV), six-times distilled vodka and no gluten or preservatives.

This collection is on top of Vosa's classic flavors, which include lemon, peach, Cherry and pineapple.

Moreover, according to Bevnet, Vosa will release a non-carbonated Vodka Water Variety Pack in a few weeks. This targets consumers who wish to have a non-carbonated and full-flavored drinking experience.

