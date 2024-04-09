WATCH: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton opens up about her unconventional approach to hydration

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, recently shared her unique approach to staying hydrated. The co-owner of Vosa Spirits, a canned mocktail brand, showed three drinks, each serving a special purpose. The three drinks included a canned Vosa Spirits drink, a coffee and a water bottle.

"One for fun (Vosa Spirits), one for hydration (Water Bottle) and one for energy (Coffee)," Upton said in the video.

In the video, she had his furry friend on her lap.

"We don’t get thirsty around here," Upton captioned.

In a way, it was a kind of promotion for her Vosa Spirits drink.

Back in October, the former Sports Illustrated cover model joined the Vosa Spirits as a co-owner. She overlooks product development, marketing strategies and packaging designs.

Kate Upton promotes new line of Vosa Spirits dedicated to summer season

For the summer season, Kate Upton updated fans about the Vosa Spirits High Line Tropics Pack. She shared the details of the new product on her Instagram handle.

The new High Line collection includes new flavors, including lime, mango, watermelon and passion fruit. Apart from this, customers can also choose drinks from classic Vosa flavors, lemon, peach, cherry and pineapple.

“I’m super excited about our new High Line Tropics Collection, and for everyone to taste our new flavors," Kate Upton said. "The products come right in time for Spring and Summer and are flavorful yet perfectly light. This collection is great to enjoy with friends and family on the beach or packed into a cooler for gameday."

“Vosa High Line products continue to offer a variety of ready-to-drink, lightly carbonated cocktails that are made with high-quality spirits and no preservatives," he added. "Having even more flavors to choose from makes these products just that much better.”

Per BEVNET, all new flavors have 7% alcohol by value.

