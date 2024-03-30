WATCH: Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton & Chef Nick DiGiovanni whip up exciting recipe collaboration

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, was joined by Chef Nick DiGiovanni to prepare Watermelon Spritz in collaboration with Vosa Spirits. The former Sports Illustrated model shared the recipe in her latest Instagram video.

In this cruel summer, the duo's recipe aimed to promote the watermelon flavor of Vosa Spirits. Apart from the recipe, both prepared the drink hands-on. The recipe is as follows:

"Start with a whole watermelon, then slice off the top and scoop it all out. Next, we'll add a bunch of ice, some fresh berries, and we'll top it off with our lime Bosa Highline cocktail. Finish it off with two straws and it's time to taste. It's really good! I think we just invented a new drink. We should be on a beach right now, drinking this. It's amazing."

Kate Upton's Vosa Spirits adds new lineup ahead of spring and summer season

For the upcoming spring and summer seasons, Kate Upton recently unveiled Vosa's High Line Tropics Pack. She provided the details of the new line through her caption:

"The new High Line Tropics Collection Passion Fruit, Mango, Lime and Watermelon, all with light carbonation, 6x distilled vodka, and no gluten or preservatives. I cannot wait for you guys to taste these!" she wrote in the caption.

"Our tropics flavors are available in select retailers, stay tuned as we launch new markets across the country over the coming weeks!!"

The Tropics Collection features four flavors: lime, mango, passionfruit and watermelon. These flavors are on top of Vosa's Classics collection, which includes lemon, peach, Cherry and pineapple. Both High Line collections are canned at 7% ABV, per BEVNET.

“I’m super excited about our new High Line Tropics Collection, and for everyone to taste our new flavors. The products come right in time for Spring and Summer and are flavorful yet perfectly light. This collection is great to enjoy with friends and family on the beach or packed into a cooler for gameday,” said Upton.

“Vosa High Line products continue to offer a variety of ready-to-drink, lightly carbonated cocktails that are made with high-quality spirits and no preservatives. Having even more flavors to choose from makes these products just that much better.” [via Rum Raiders].

Kate Upton who co-owns the canned mocktail brand, leads product development and marketing strategies.

