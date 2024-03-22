PHOTO: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton poses in black bikini & gold lavender necklace for poolside photoshoot

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, co-owns Vosa Spirits, a canned cocktail brand, and is often seen promoting its products on social media.

Recently, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model took to Instagram and announced the launch of the High Line Tropics Pack. She posted a photo of herself in a black bikini and gold lavender necklace and placed the canned Vosa drink near the corner of the pool.

She also highlighted the details of her new product, which read:

"The new High Line Tropics Collection Passion Fruit, Mango, Lime and Watermelon, all with light carbonation, 6x distilled vodka, and no gluten or preservatives. I cannot wait for you guys to taste these!" she wrote in the caption.

"Our tropics flavors are available in select retailers, stay tuned as we launch new markets across the country over the coming weeks!!"

Details about Kate Upton's new High Line Tropics Collection

The post follows the launch of the Classics packs of all Vosa Spirits products in 2023.

Vosa Spirits' High Line Tropics Collection will provide additional flavors for consumers looking for a better-tasting, higher-ABV canned cocktail during this spring and summer.

“I’m super excited about our new High Line Tropics Collection, and for everyone to taste our new flavors. The products come right in time for Spring and Summer and are flavorful yet perfectly light. This collection is great to enjoy with friends and family on the beach or packed into a cooler for gameday.” said Kate Upton, Co-Owner, Vosa Spirits.

“Vosa High Line products continue to offer a variety of ready-to-drink, lightly carbonated cocktails that are made with high-quality spirits and no preservatives. Having even more flavors to choose from makes these products just that much better.”

The High Line Tropics Line collection will retail at $20.99 per 8-pack. It will come in four refreshing flavors: lime, mango, passionfruit and watermelon. That's apart from Vosa's classic collection, which includes lemon, peach, Cherry and pineapple.

According to BEVNET, Kate Upton's new High Line has 7% ABV (alcohol by volume) and light carbonation per can.

