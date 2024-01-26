“This woman is a class act!” - Fans left in splits over Kate Upton's hilarious 'BYOB assignment'

Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton has been married to Justin Verlander since 2017. Upton, who has a daughter, often shares hacks for different situations. In her recent post, she gave her followers one such hack.

A popular short form, 'BYOB', which stands for 'Bring Your Own Bottle', has been trending on social media. Upton tapped in on the trend and posted a reel on how to attend a 'BYOB' function.

In the reel, she can be seen filling up Vosa beer cans in her purse to attend a 'BYOB' function.

"When someone says the function is BYOB," Upton wrote in her story.

Fans applauded Upton's humor and class act, with one tweeting:

"This woman is a class act! She was raised right."

Here are a few fan reactions:

Kate Upton's Instagram story's comment section

This is not the first time Kate Upton has posted sarcastic and humorous reels, including products from Vosa Spirits, a vodka brand co-owned by Upton.

Amid the holidays, Upton said that to survive the holidays, one needs to stay hydrated. So, she filled her bottle with Vosa's cans in a humorous marketing campaign.

Kate Upton and Vosa's association

Upton is associated with various brands as an ambassador, and Vosa Spirits is one of them. In the last week of October 2023, the company announced that the supermodel was joining them as a co-owner.

Upton strives to be an active member of the company and will participate in the development of new flavors, packaging and marketing strategies.

Vosa Spirits is a canned mocktail brand that provides customers with preservative-free canned drinks.

“I love sharing a drink with friends and family, making sure I’m drinking something that’s free of preservatives and made with high-quality spirits is important to me,” Kate Upton said about Vosa Spirits. “Vosa offers this opportunity in a variety of options, so I know there’ll be something for everyone."

"I’m excited to work with Vosa on expanding their range and offering more and more consumers an easy way to an elevated drinking experience.”

The company leadership also welcomed their association with Upton.

“We admire Kate greatly, and we were delighted to learn that she loved our cocktail offerings,” said Spencer Bailey, Co-Founder & CEO.

“We craft all Vosa products for an elevated, elegant cocktail experience as part of a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle. Kate embodies that essence. We welcome her and look forward to working together to grow Vosa Spirits.”

On the personal front, along with Verlander, who represents the Houston Astros, Kate Upton is the mother of Genevieve, who was born on Nov. 7, 2018.

