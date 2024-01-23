“I despair for humanity watching this” - Kate Upton gets hilarious comments from fans as she reveals must-haves in her travel backpack

As a model and the wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, Kate Upton finds herself in the spotlight frequently. People want details on just about every aspect of her life, including what she packs in her bag.

In a twist on the 'What's in my Bag' trend, Upton shared with her Instagram followers her travel bag essentials. From pajamas and a bag of medicines to headphones and an eye mask, Upton packs a lot of items that might not have been on everyone's lists. She captioned the video:

"If you have a travel backpack, you’re a real one"

As Kate Upton has a following of 6.8 million on IG, fans were quick to fill the comment section. Ranging from criticism, praise and item suggestions to borderline disillusionment, the comments didn't disappoint.

Upton gets a range of responses from fans regarding her essential travel items

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's European travels

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander travel a lot and not just around the USA. Given that this is the MLB offseason, the couple traveled to Europe to see some of the sights in England and France, namely in the capital cities of London and Paris.

While in Paris, Upton captioned her post with the question that has haunted many tourists:

"How many croissants is too many?"

A week later they took in some of the historic sights in London, with Fergie getting a tag in the post due to her 2006 song, "London Bridge." A fun fact about the song London Bridge is that the music video was filmed on and around Tower Bridge. As to whether this was a mistake or by design is a matter of some debate.

With the preparations for the 2024 MLB season almost upon them, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander will doubtless be enjoying some downtime before the madness begins.

With the Houston Astros among the best teams in the league, a World Series push could be on the horizon.

