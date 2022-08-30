What happened to Fergie? Singer returns as VMA performance with Jack Harlow sends fans into a frenzy

American singer and rapper Fergie made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Saturday. The singer performed alongside 24-year-old Jack Harlow, who won trophies for several categories at the event. The former Black Eyed Peas member performed her song from 2006, titled Glamorous, which has also been sampled on Harlow’s Billboard Hot 100-topping hit First Class.

Jack Harlow began his performance by singing First Class from a makeshift airplane while dressed as a flight attendant. There were various celebrities on the flight, including Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne, Chloe Bailey, Jimmy Fallon, Saucy Santana, and Becky G.

Harlow then moved to the awards show’s main stage to continue the song, after which he introduced Fergie. The singer donned a metallic silver skirt and top with the words First Class written in red font. She performed her hit number Glamorous. Harlow’s First Class samples the chorus, and the ad-lib of the song ("If you ain't got no money, take yo' broke ass home").

Jack Harlow bagged four MTV Video Music Awards. Harlow (along with Lil Nas) won trophies for Best Art Direction, Best Collaboration, and Best Visual Effects. Harlow also scored a solo win for First Class as it was named Song of the Summer.

Fans react to Jack Harlow bringing out Fergie during his performance

Fans have reacted to Jack Harlow bringing out Fergie during his performance. Excited fans noted that Harlow bringing out the Big Girls Don't Cry singer during his performance was a highlight of the event. Harlow also addressed the singer's work, noting that it was some of the most important and impactful music of his childhood.

#vma I actually missed the beginning of the show. I didn't know Fergie sang Glamorous during Jack Harlow's performance. Why is everyone being quiet about this ?? Where are my millenials at ? I actually missed the beginning of the show. I didn't know Fergie sang Glamorous during Jack Harlow's performance. Why is everyone being quiet about this ?? Where are my millenials at ? #vma https://t.co/rSC8K7aADR

Faith @swypemuch Okay in my opinion Jack Harlow’s performance ft Fergie was one of the best performances besides Nicki’s at the VMA’s Okay in my opinion Jack Harlow’s performance ft Fergie was one of the best performances besides Nicki’s at the VMA’s

Listen, give his team another raise on top of the one y’all just gave them! So Jack Harlow brought out Brandy at the BET Awards then brings out Fergie at the #VMAs ?!?!Listen, give his team another raise on top of the one y’all just gave them! So Jack Harlow brought out Brandy at the BET Awards then brings out Fergie at the #VMAs ?!?!Listen, give his team another raise on top of the one y’all just gave them!

Babs @acucarmelanciaa Jack Harlow e Fergie Jack Harlow e Fergie ❤️ https://t.co/fQBg6x5MfR

Roma 🦄 @straw_berry_ YOU MEAN TO TELL ME JACK HARLOW PERFORMED FIRST CLASS FOLLOWED BY FERGIE PERFORMING GLAMOROUS??!?!!!!!!!!! YOU MEAN TO TELL ME JACK HARLOW PERFORMED FIRST CLASS FOLLOWED BY FERGIE PERFORMING GLAMOROUS??!?!!!!!!!!!

Jack Harlow says he looks up to Fergie

In an interview with Extra, Jack Harlow noted how much Fergie meant to him.

"People don't know when I was in 5th grade, I tried to perform 'Fergalicious' at the talent show, and they said no because it was too explicit. So, I didn't get to do it. But I've loved Fergie for that long, and I think now, everything just connected. I was so grateful she cleared [the 'Glamorous' sample]."

Speaking on The Breakfast Club podcast about how her sample came to be part of First Class, Harlow said:

"When I was in the studio making it, and once the first verse and the chorus were done, I was like, 'This is a hit.' I was charged up. I was telling everyone around me, 'Yo, this is a hit.' And everyone was like, 'Hmm, I don't know if it's a hit, bro.' And I was like, 'Damn, am I tripping? Like is it not a hit?'”

He added:

"I'm proud of myself on that one, and I've been wanting that type of record. I idolized Fergie as a kid, so this is so full-circle for me. It's crazy."

More about Fergie

Fergie rose to fame in the 2000s with the popular hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas. Some of the group's hit songs that prominently feature her include Where is the Love?, My Humps, and Pump It, among others. She left Black Eyed Peas in 2017 to prioritize being a mother.

However, the singer has continued to participate in several music projects. She released a solo debut album titled The Duchess in 2006. It featured three Billboard Hot 100 number one singles: London Bridge, Glamorous, and Big Girls Don't Cry. In 2017, after her exit from Black Eyed Peas, she released her sophomore album Double Dutchess, which debuted at number 19 on the Billboard 200.

The singer married actor Josh Duhamel in 2009. In 2013, the couple welcomed their son Axl. However, they separated in 2017. In 2018, the singer performed a rendition of the American national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game and hosted the singing competition show The Four: Battle for Stardom.

