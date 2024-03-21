“I wanna beat someone up” - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton playfully divulged her motivations for mastering jiu-jitsu

In a 2020 interaction between Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton and Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," the former Sports Illustrated cover model revealed why she wanted to master jiu-jitsu. Her motive, she said, " I wanna beat someone up," but hold on, let's hear it out fully.

It all started with Fallon asking Upton why she was into jiu-jitsu, to which she replied:

"Oh, my God. I'm obsessed with jiu-jitsu. I just earned my first stripe, and the test is so hard, and you learn all these different submissions, how to break someone's arm, how to pop the shoulder out, how to choke them out, and they test you. [3:14 onwards].

"I was so into it. I would practice everywhere, and my test was right after the World Series and I was practicing, you know, on Justin, on his whole family, my mother-in-law."

Hearing about the mother-in-law, Fallon jumped on and asked:

"Your mother-in-law. Oh, my gosh. What's wrong with you? Why are you taking jiu-jitsu?"

"You know, 'cause I want to beat someone up," Upton said. "I just want to know how. I just want to know how."

Kate Upton has a few tips for daughter Genevieve if she wants to pursue modeling

During the same conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Kate Upton mentioned that her daughter, whom she referred to as "cutest," is an "inspiration" to her. She said that it's all about passion in her family while deciding careers and she will fully support her daughter in whatever endeavor she wants to pursue.

"Yes. She's the cutest. Look at this little nugget," Upton said when her photo appeared.

"If she wanted to go into modeling, would you allow her?" Fallon asked. "Would you say yes?"

"I mean, we're all about passion in our family. So if she feels really passionate about anything, you know, I know Justin and I will fully support her with whatever she wants to do. And if it's modeling, I have a few tips," Upton answered.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, on Nov. 7, 2018.

